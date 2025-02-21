Open Menu

Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 To Begin On Feb 25

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 to begin on Feb 25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah on Friday said that the Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 Sukkur Chapter will commence on February 25 at IBA University, Sukkur. The festival will feature more than 30 sessions, bringing together prominent writers, poets, and artists from across the country.

He was speaking at a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, to review the arrangements for the two-day Pakistan Literature Festival (PLF) 2025 Sukkur Chapter (II).

The meeting was attended by President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Secretary of Culture, Commissioner Sukkur, DIG Sukkur, and other officials.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, directed DIG Sukkur to ensure foolproof security arrangements during the festival.

He also instructed Commissioner Sukkur to oversee the beautification and road maintenance of Sukkur city ahead of the event to facilitate visitors and participants.

“The Pakistan Literature Festival will be a grand celebration of literature, art, and culture. We are committed to ensuring a vibrant and secure environment for all guests and participants,” stated Chief Secretary Sindh.

He further emphasized that the attendees would receive a warm and enthusiastic welcome at the event.

The Pakistan Literature Festival has become a prestigious platform that promotes literary discussions, cultural exchanges, and artistic expression, contributing significantly to the intellectual and cultural landscape of Pakistan.

