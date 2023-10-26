Open Menu

Pakistan Literature Festival On Oct 28-29

Pakistan Literature Festival on Oct 28-29

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Arts Council of Pakistan is going to hold the Pakistan Literature Festival at the Institute of business Administration (IBA) Sukkur on October 28-29, this literary festival will bring together intellectuals and common people.

While addressing the Press Conference here on Thursday, the President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that the Sindh province has its own history. Special programs and sessions will be held in this regard.

He said that in the literary fair, poets and writers will share their treasures.

The history of Sindh province will be highlighted.

During the press conference, it was told that countrywide and domestic issues will be highlighted through this festival. There will be discussions, and musicians will enthral the audience with their art.

Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, President Sukkur Arts Council Mumtaz Bukhari and Chairman District Council Syed Kumail Hyder Shah were also present.

