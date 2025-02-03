Open Menu

Pakistan Literature Festival – Sukkur Chapter To Be Held On Feb 25-26

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) After the overwhelming success of PLF 2023 - Sukkur Chapter at Sukkur IBA University, Pakistan Literature Festival (PLF) is set to make a grand return on February 25-26, 2025.

Organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration with Sukkur IBA University, this highly anticipated festival aims to further enrich the literary and cultural landscape of Sindh and reinforcing the region’s soft image.

The Pakistan Literature Festival 2023 – Sukkur Chapter was a landmark event that attracted thousands of writers, poets, scholars, students, and families from across Sindh. Over two days, the festival featured thought-provoking panel discussions, poetry recitals (Mushaira), theater performances, and cultural showcases, celebrating the depth and diversity of Pakistan’s literary heritage.

The enthusiastic participation of students, families, and institutions underscored the region’s growing appreciation for literature and the arts, transforming the festival into a symbol of intellectual vibrancy.

This collaboration, envisioned by Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University, showcases the university’s strong commitment to education, intellectual growth, and co-curricular excellence.

Prof. Dr. Asif expresses his gratitude to Mohammad Ahmed Shah (HI, SI), President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, for his support in organizing prestigious literary and cultural events. Through these efforts, the university continues to play a key role in enriching Sukkur’s cultural scene, inspiring the next generation of thinkers, and preserving the region’s intellectual and artistic heritage.

The remarkable success of the previous edition of PLF has firmly established Sukkur as a center for literary and cultural dialogue in Sindh. With an even bigger and more impactful edition set for 2025, the festival is poised to inspire and engage a new generation of writers, artists, and thinkers.

With the theme ‘Youth is the only way forward’, the upcoming edition of PLF in Sukkur will serve as a dynamic platform for literary expression and cultural exchange. The event will bring together prominent voices from Pakistan’s literary and media circles.

Mohammad Ahmed Shah, President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, promises that PLF 2025 will bring people together from across the country to celebrate our culture and inspire the youth to play an important role in shaping the future.

