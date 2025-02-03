Pakistan Literature Festival – Sukkur Chapter To Be Held On Feb 25-26
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) After the overwhelming success of PLF 2023 - Sukkur Chapter at Sukkur IBA University, Pakistan Literature Festival (PLF) is set to make a grand return on February 25-26, 2025.
Organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration with Sukkur IBA University, this highly anticipated festival aims to further enrich the literary and cultural landscape of Sindh and reinforcing the region’s soft image.
The Pakistan Literature Festival 2023 – Sukkur Chapter was a landmark event that attracted thousands of writers, poets, scholars, students, and families from across Sindh. Over two days, the festival featured thought-provoking panel discussions, poetry recitals (Mushaira), theater performances, and cultural showcases, celebrating the depth and diversity of Pakistan’s literary heritage.
The enthusiastic participation of students, families, and institutions underscored the region’s growing appreciation for literature and the arts, transforming the festival into a symbol of intellectual vibrancy.
This collaboration, envisioned by Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University, showcases the university’s strong commitment to education, intellectual growth, and co-curricular excellence.
Prof. Dr. Asif expresses his gratitude to Mohammad Ahmed Shah (HI, SI), President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, for his support in organizing prestigious literary and cultural events. Through these efforts, the university continues to play a key role in enriching Sukkur’s cultural scene, inspiring the next generation of thinkers, and preserving the region’s intellectual and artistic heritage.
The remarkable success of the previous edition of PLF has firmly established Sukkur as a center for literary and cultural dialogue in Sindh. With an even bigger and more impactful edition set for 2025, the festival is poised to inspire and engage a new generation of writers, artists, and thinkers.
With the theme ‘Youth is the only way forward’, the upcoming edition of PLF in Sukkur will serve as a dynamic platform for literary expression and cultural exchange. The event will bring together prominent voices from Pakistan’s literary and media circles.
Mohammad Ahmed Shah, President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, promises that PLF 2025 will bring people together from across the country to celebrate our culture and inspire the youth to play an important role in shaping the future.
Recent Stories
FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI
Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..
PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points
Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..
Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%
Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens registration
Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China's Harbin
Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025
Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow
Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system
TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE
Korean won dips to yearly low
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Action taken against encroachments at Paharpur Tehsil5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Literature Festival – Sukkur Chapter to be held on Feb 25-265 minutes ago
-
Polio Campaign officially launched in Sukkur5 minutes ago
-
Inimical elements attempting to sabotage Balochistan's peace, development not to succeed: PM15 minutes ago
-
SCBP welcomes transfer of judges to IHC15 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet approves Agricultural Income Tax Bill to impose 45% tax on Rs 5.6 m income25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to Lead Global Space Dialogue with ICAST 202535 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DI Khan tackles over 800 emergencies in Jan35 minutes ago
-
Army,Rangers to be deployed for Ti-Nation Series matches35 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh inaugurates anti-polio campaign, urges people to welcome vaccination teams35 minutes ago
-
FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI38 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two suspects involved in visa fraud45 minutes ago