Open Menu

Pakistan Lodges Protest Over Killing Of Civilians By India

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Pakistan lodges protest over killing of civilians by India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Indian Charge d' Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saturday here to register Pakistan's strong protest over the ceasefire violation committed by the Indian forces in Satwal Sector of the Line of Control (LoC). The incident, which took place on 24 June 2023, resulted in killing of two civilians and injury to another one.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021.

It was further underscored that targeting of civilians is contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The Indian side was urged to respect the Ceasefire Understanding, investigate the incident, and maintain peace along the Line of Control.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest February June

Recent Stories

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure in entertainment indu ..

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure in entertainment industry, says Nadia Afghan

9 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

1 hour ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

1 hour ago
 National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in ..

National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in preventing drug addiction and ..

1 hour ago
 Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to com ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to complete IMF program

2 hours ago
Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML- ..

Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML-N Sindh

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of ..

Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of IMF deal

3 hours ago
 WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top ..

WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top German media organisations

3 hours ago
 Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

4 hours ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

4 hours ago
 Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan