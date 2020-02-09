Pakistan lodges strong protest over Indian ceasefire violation along LoC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri summoned Indian Charge d' Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to Foreign Office and registered Pakistan's strong protest at the ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chirikot Sector on Saturday.

Due to the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces, Mir Muhammad was martyred while 32 years old Iffat Naz, wife of Muhammad Arshad, both residents of Kakuta village, sustained serious injuries, said a Foreign Office press release received on Sunday.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the DG (SA & SAARC) underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India could not divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The DG (SA & SAARC) called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace on the LoC and the WB.

He also urged that India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.