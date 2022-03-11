Pakistan lodges strong protest over violation of its airspace by a 'super-sonic flying object' of Indian origin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Thursday summoned the Charge d'Affaires (Cd'A) of India to Foreign Office to convey Pakistan's strong protest over the unprovoked violation of its airspace by an Indian origin 'super-sonic flying object'.

The projectile entered into Pakistan from 'Suratgarh' India at 1843 hrs. (PST) on 9 March 2022 and crashed near Mian Chunnu city in Pakistan at around 1850 hrs. causing damage to civilian property, a statement from the office of the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

"The Indian diplomat was conveyed that the imprudent launch of the flying object not only caused damage to civilian property but also put at risk human lives on ground." The flight path of the flying object endangered several domestic and international flights within Pakistani airspace and could have resulted in a serious aviation accident as well as civilian casualties, the spokesperson said.

The Indian Cd'A was told to convey to the Government of India Pakistan's "strong condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistani airspace in contravention of the established international norms and Aviation safety protocols." "Such irresponsible incidents were also reflective of India's disregard for Air safety and callousness towards regional peace and stability." Pakistan called for a thorough and transparent investigation of the incident, the outcome of which must be shared with Pakistan.

Pakistan cautioned the Government of India to be mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such negligence and take effective measures to avoid the recurrence off such violations in future, the statement said.