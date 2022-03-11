UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest With India Over Airspace Violation

Abdullah Hussain Published March 11, 2022

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad says the projectile entered into Pakistan from 'Suratgarh' India at 1843 hrs on Wednesday and crashed near Mian Chunnu city at around 1850 hrs causing damage to civilian property

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2022) Pakistan has summoned Charge d'Affaires (Cd'A) of India to Foreign Office to convey Pakistan's strong protest over the unprovoked violation of its airspace by an Indian origin 'super-sonic flying object'.
In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said the projectile entered into Pakistan from 'Suratgarh' India at 1843 hrs on Wednesday and crashed near Mian Chunnu city at around 1850 hrs causing damage to civilian property.

He said Indian diplomat was conveyed that imprudent launch of flying object not only caused damage to civilian property but also put at risk human lives on ground.

The spokesperson said flight path of flying object endangered several domestic and international flights within Pakistani airspace and could have resulted in a serious aviation accident.

He said such irresponsible incidents were also reflective of India's disregard for Air safety and callousness towards regional peace and stability.

The Foreign Office spokesperson called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident, the outcome of which must be shared with Pakistan.

