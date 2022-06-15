Pakistan look forward to collaborate with Argentina in defence production sector: Tareen

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Wednesday said Pakistan had good bilateral coordination history with Argentina and was looking forward to collaborate with it in the field of defence production with positive outcome and mutual gains.

The minister expressed these view during a call on paid by Chief of Joint Staff of the Argentina Armed Forces Teniente General Juan Martin Paleo along with his delegation here at the Ministry, said a media release.

The delegation was briefed about various possible mutually beneficial collaborations in the field of defence production.

General Juan Martin Paleo appreciated Pakistan's Defence Production capabilities and opined that two countries have a lot of potential for extensive collaboration in the field of defence production in the future.

Briefing was attended by Secretary Ministry of Defence Production, Lieutenant General (R) Humayun Aziz and various other notable officials from both countries.