Pakistan looks forward to a strategic partnership with Thailand

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Pakistan looked forward to a strategic partnership with Thailand, based on strengthening political, trade and defense ties.

Addressing a function on the occasion of National Day of Thailand in Islamabad, he said the two countries are celebrating 70th friendship anniversary this year as they enjoy close and cordial bilateral relations.

The Information Minister said Pakistan's Buddhist heritage has a strong historical and cultural connection to the Thai people and particularly Taxila is immensely popular among them.

He said the government has steamlined the visa system to facilitate travel and tourism in the country and the e-visa and visa on arrival facility have been extended to almost all countries, including Thailand.

Chaudhry Fawad said the government would welcome Thai tourists to visit their holy sites in Pakistan.