Open Menu

Pakistan Looks Forward To Cooperation From Switzerland In Getting Advance Warning System: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2023 | 03:25 PM

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warning system: PM

Visiting Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis and Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik sign Memorandum of Understanding.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2023) Pakistan and Switzerland signed a Memordandum of Understanding in Bhurban today for promotion of cooperation in the field of disaster management.

The MoU was signed by the visiting Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis and Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warning system and other facets which secures Pakistan as much as possible from the natural disasters. He pointed out that Pakistan has no contributions to climate change.

Describing his negotiations with the Swiss Foreign Minister as productive and fruitful, he said Pakistan also desires to promote cooperation with Switzerland in diverse areas including tourism and education.

The Prime Minister said he is encouraged by the statement of Swiss Foreign Minister that Switzerland will play a friendly and catalyst role to promote peace discussions in the region. He said Pakistan will encourage Switzerland to play a productive role because his country wants to live in peace and promote prosperity and progress. He said Pakistan wants to invest in its population to alleviate poverty and unemployment by promoting industries, IT and agriculture. He, however, said the other side shall also have to do introspection. It takes two to tango.

The Prime Minister said we cannot afford tension in this region and waste resources on wars as they have not been of any help in the past.

He said Pakistan is absolutely convinced that we should commit our resources in development. He said the leadership on the other side should feel the same way.

The Prime Minister stressed that resolution of all disputes including that of Jammu and Kashmir was important for lasting peace in this part of the world.

In his remarks on the occasion, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said disaster risk management goes beyond borders and nationalities. He said it is a global responsibility that requires unity and collective action.

He said Pakistan and Switzerland will work hand in hand to raise awareness and protect the lives and livelihoods of our peoples.

The Swiss Foreign Minister said the MoU signed today is a vital step in strengthening our collaborative efforts against climate change. He said Pakistan is a country with rich cultural heritage and beautiful landscape but unfortunately it has been grappling with the devastating effects of natural disasters. He said it is a stark reminder of the urgent need for international cooperation to mitigate and manage the risks associated with catastrophes. He said his country stands ready to support Pakistan in this regard.

The Swiss Foreign Minister said the MoU shows our shared determination to strengthen our bilateral relationship and to put our resources, knowledge and experiences in disaster risk management.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Resolution Prime Minister World Education Agriculture Jammu Progress Same Switzerland Bhurban All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

58 minutes ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

1 hour ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

4 hours ago
 Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolut ..

Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolution: Masood

4 hours ago
Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

4 hours ago
 PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participat ..

PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participation in ODI World Cup in India

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

14 hours ago
 Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan