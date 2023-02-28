UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Looks Forward To Enhancing Ties With Kuwait In All Areas: Hina Khar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2023 | 01:48 PM

Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Kuwait in all areas: Hina Khar

The Minister of State has said both the countries have covered a good distance in strengthening their bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2023) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has said Pakistan looks forward to enhancing relations with the brotherly country of Kuwait in all areas of mutual interest especially health, skilled manpower, IT, food and security.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Tuesday in connection with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-Kuwait diplomatic relations, the Minister of State said both the countries have covered a good distance in strengthening their bilateral relations. She pointed out that Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company continues to be an important force to bind the businesses between the two countries and create opportunities.

She said Pakistani community in Kuwait has played a pivotal role in further solidifying the bonds of cooperation.

Hina Rabbani Khar said both the countries have stood by each other in difficult times. Referring to the sending of Pakistani medical team to Kuwait in the wake of breakout of Covid-19, she said this has opened the doors of more cooperation in this area.

The Minister of State hoped that Kuwait's liberalization of visa regime for Pakistani businessmen and skilled professionals will immensely boost our mutually beneficial ties in future.

Kuwaiti Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Almutairi, in his remarks, said Pakistan-Kuwait relations are moving in the right direction and there is a common will to further develop them.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador gifted a model of ship to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the anniversary celebrations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Hina Rabbani Khar Kuwait Company Visa Event All

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates School on Wheels project in Islamab ..

PM inaugurates School on Wheels project in Islamabad

17 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Water Festival to kick off 10th March in ..

Al Dhafra Water Festival to kick off 10th March in Abu Dhabi

36 minutes ago
 Yahsat reports AED1.6 billion revenue, 6% YoY incr ..

Yahsat reports AED1.6 billion revenue, 6% YoY increase in 2022

1 hour ago
 Kuwaiti oil price down 29 cents to US$83.11 pb

Kuwaiti oil price down 29 cents to US$83.11 pb

1 hour ago
 ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative distributes 5.4 m ..

‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative distributes 5.4 million meals in refugee camps ..

1 hour ago
 China will contribute to global human rights gover ..

China will contribute to global human rights governance: Chinese FM

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.