Pakistan Looks Forward To Friendly Countries For Suffering Humanity's Help: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan looked forward to the friendly countries seeking their help for the flood-stricken people

The prime minister, in his response to the message of sympathy from the United Kingdom counterpart Boris Johnson, tweeted that Pakistan was a ground zero for climate-induced catastrophe.

He said Pakistan gratefully acknowledged the British prime minister's message of sympathy and support for the flood affectees.

"We look forward to our friends to step up to the plate and help the suffering humanity," he commented.

The British prime minister, in a tweet, said it was heartbreaking to see the continuing devastation wrought by the floods in Pakistan."My thoughts go to the victims and those helping with an heroic relief effort. The United Kingdom is sending support and continues to stand by the people of Pakistan in their hour of need."

