ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Pakistan was looking forward to the continued support of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in further promoting capacity building for climate resilience and disaster management.

The prime minister, in a meeting with President and CEO of IRC David Miliband, who called on him, also underscored the importance of the Committee's valuable support for reconstruction and repair of the damaged schools and hospitals in the flood-affected areas.

Lauding the valuable and long-standing partnership of IRC with Pakistan, he noted with appreciation IRC's timely assistance in the aftermath of last year's devastating floods.

He apprised the visiting dignitary about the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-affected areas.

David Miliband appreciated the Government of Pakistan for the commitment and dedication by taking timely steps to minimize the effects of last year's devastating floods.

He also re-affirmed IRC's desire to further deepen collaboration with Pakistan in disaster and climate change management.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Special Assistants to PM Dr. Jehanzeb Khan, Syed Tariq Fatemi, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik and senior officials of the relevant ministries also attended the meeting.