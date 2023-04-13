UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Looks Forward To IRC's Support Over Climate Resilience, Disaster Management

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Pakistan looks forward to IRC's support over climate resilience, disaster management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Pakistan was looking forward to the continued support of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in further promoting capacity building for climate resilience and disaster management.

The prime minister, in a meeting with President and CEO of IRC David Miliband, who called on him, also underscored the importance of the Committee's valuable support for reconstruction and repair of the damaged schools and hospitals in the flood-affected areas.

Lauding the valuable and long-standing partnership of IRC with Pakistan, he noted with appreciation IRC's timely assistance in the aftermath of last year's devastating floods.

He apprised the visiting dignitary about the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-affected areas.

David Miliband appreciated the Government of Pakistan for the commitment and dedication by taking timely steps to minimize the effects of last year's devastating floods.

He also re-affirmed IRC's desire to further deepen collaboration with Pakistan in disaster and climate change management.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Special Assistants to PM Dr. Jehanzeb Khan, Syed Tariq Fatemi, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik and senior officials of the relevant ministries also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq David Government

Recent Stories

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

1 hour ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

3 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.