Pakistan Looks Forward To Strengthen Ties With Sri Lanka: FM

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan looks forward to strengthen ties with Sri Lanka: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said Pakistan wanted to strengthen ties with Sri Lanka through close cooperation in diverse areas.

In a tweet, Qureshi congratulated Dinesh Gunawardena on his appointment as Sri Lanka's minister for foreign affairs.

"Looking forward to working closely to further strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka," he said.

