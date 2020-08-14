Pakistan looks forward to strengthen ties with Sri Lanka: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said Pakistan wanted to strengthen ties with Sri Lanka through close cooperation in diverse areas.

In a tweet, Qureshi congratulated Dinesh Gunawardena on his appointment as Sri Lanka's minister for foreign affairs.

"Looking forward to working closely to further strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka," he said.

\932