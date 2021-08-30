Pakistan looks forward to Taliban living up to their promises to int’l community: Asad Majeed

(@fidahassanain)

The Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States says that the signs from Kabul so far are encouraging, as Taliban are showing greater receptivity and demonstrating an interest in addressing the concerns of international community.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2021) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan has said that Islamabad was looking forward to Taliban living up to their promises made to international community to uphold human rights and not allow Afghanistan’s territory to be used against any country.

In an interview with a Washington based tv channel, Asad Majeed Kha said that the signs from Kabul so far are encouraging, as Taliban are showing greater receptivity and demonstrating an interest in addressing the concerns of international community.

The Pakistani envoy said for now, it is very important to make sure that things do not fall apart and the situation does not become any more painful for the people of Afghanistan.

Responding to a question, he said Pakistan is working with international community and the extended “Troika”, including United States, Russia, and China, about the right time to recognize a government that emerges following the negotiations among Afghan parties.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan wanted an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan in which all partners are united for durable peace.

Talking to different delegations in Multan, Qureshi said peace in Afghanistan is very important for regional peace.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan was moving forward with the desire for peace in the region.

He said during his recent meetings with leaders of various countries, they praised Pakistan's conciliatory role in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has not closed its border with Afghanistan, but has taken steps regarding border management to prevent illegal crossing.