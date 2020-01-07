UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Loses Great Jurist Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:09 PM

The family says his funeral will be offered on Tuesday evening and will be laid to rest in Mewa Shah graveyard.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2020) Former Chief Election Commissioner Fakhruddin G. Ibrahim passed away in Karachi here on Tuesday.

He was 91.

According to the family, the funeral prayer will be offered on Tuesday’s (today) evening and will be laid to rest in Mewa Shah graveyard.

Ebrahim who was born in Indian Gujrat on February 12, 1928 emerged as prominent jurist of Pakistan. He served as Sindh Governor, Supreme Court Judge and Chief Election Commissioner. He was a prominent constitutional expert, senior advocate Supreme Court, former Federal law minister and former attorney general of Pakistan.

Ebrahim received an undergraduate degree in law in 1949 and studied courses based on philosophy and attended lectures given by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

Later, in 1950, Ebrahim family migrated to Pakistan and attended Sindh Muslim Law College and received LLM degree and an honorary doctorate degree in 1960 and established his own law firm by the name of Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim & Company.

He earned a big name in the field of law and also served as law minister in the caretaker cabinet of the President Farooq Leghari after Benazir Bhutto’s government was dismissed in 1996.

