UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Luxembourg Agree To Enhance Multiple Cooperation, Creating Start-ups Linkages

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Pakistan, Luxembourg agree to enhance multiple cooperation, creating start-ups linkages

The inaugural session of Pakistan-Luxembourg Bilateral Political Consultations was held on Monday in Luxembourg wherein the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of education, health, science and technology and creating start-ups linkages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The inaugural session of Pakistan-Luxembourg Bilateral Political Consultations was held on Monday in Luxembourg wherein the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of education, health, science and technology and creating start-ups linkages.

The Pakistan side was led by Acting Foreign Secretary Jauhar Saleem while the Luxembourg side was headed by Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Jean Olinger, a Foreign Office press release said.

Welcoming the revival of bilateral political dialogue coinciding with the 70th anniversary of establishment of the diplomatic relations, the two sides underscored the importance of sustained high level engagements and the exchange of business missions.

The consultations provided an important opportunity to review and discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including ways to expand trade and investment cooperation and fostering partnerships in green economy.

The acting foreign secretary thanked the Luxembourg government for the support to the victims of the unprecedented climate induced floods in Pakistan. He briefed the Luxembourg side about the scale of damage and multilateral cooperation required for building climate resilient infrastructure.

Jauhar Saleem apprised the Luxembourg side on the egregious human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He highlighted that Indian illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 were aimed at undermining the internationally recognized disputes, and altering the demographic structure of the IIOJK was a blatant violation of the UNSC resolutions, 4th Geneva Convention and international law.

It was agreed that instability in Afghanistan could lead to threats with wider geographical implications. The acting foreign secretary stressed the significance of continuing international engagement with the interim Afghan government for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and beyond.

Both sides also expressed concern over the situation in Ukraine and stressed the need to find peaceful solutions to conflicts, in full respect to the principles of international law and the UN Charter. They reiterated their support for each other at different multilateral fora including the UN. It was agreed to continue constructive engagement between the two countries within the EU.

Pakistan considers expansion of ties with Luxembourg as an important objective in the region and the European Union.

The inaugural round of consultations provided a much-needed opportunity to identify avenues for deepening of bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Foreign Office Technology United Nations Exchange Business Ukraine Education European Union Jammu Luxembourg Geneva Lead August 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Canada Invests $C4Mln in Ottawa Airport - Transpor ..

Canada Invests $C4Mln in Ottawa Airport - Transport Minster

3 minutes ago
 ATC extends Imran Khan's bail

ATC extends Imran Khan's bail

3 minutes ago
 Business leader S. M. Muneer expires

Business leader S. M. Muneer expires

8 minutes ago
 Russia Promised to Propose New Dates for New START ..

Russia Promised to Propose New Dates for New START Commission - US Embassy

12 minutes ago
 Merriam-Webster Dictionary Names 'Gaslighting' Wor ..

Merriam-Webster Dictionary Names 'Gaslighting' Word of the Year

12 minutes ago
 Football: World Cup tables

Football: World Cup tables

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.