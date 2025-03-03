Open Menu

Pakistan, Luxembourg Officials Discuss Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 11:02 PM

Chargé d’Affaires of Pakistan’s embassy in Belgium Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi Monday met with the Political Director Ministry of Foreign Affairs Luxembourg Veronique Dockendorf

During the meeting they took stock of positive trajectory of Pakistan and Luxembourg relations.

They discussed avenues to further deepen cooperation at bilateral and European Union level.

