Pakistan, Luxembourg Officials Discuss Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 11:02 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Chargé d’Affaires of Pakistan’s embassy in Belgium Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi Monday met with the Political Director Ministry of Foreign Affairs Luxembourg Veronique Dockendorf.
During the meeting they took stock of positive trajectory of Pakistan and Luxembourg relations.
They discussed avenues to further deepen cooperation at bilateral and European Union level.
