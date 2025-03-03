Pakistan, Luxembourg officials discuss ties

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Chargé d’Affaires of Pakistan’s embassy in Belgium Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi Monday met with the Political Director Ministry of Foreign Affairs Luxembourg Veronique Dockendorf.

During the meeting they took stock of positive trajectory of Pakistan and Luxembourg relations.

They discussed avenues to further deepen cooperation at bilateral and European Union level.