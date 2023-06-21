Pakistan made development during PML-N regimes: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday said that Pakistan had made progress and development during the regimes of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The country had gained achievements in every sector under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Despite many challenges, he said that the last governments of PML-N had spread networks of roads, and launched CPEC in Pakistan. The facilities of motorways, modern bus services, water and power plants were provided by PML-N governments, he said.

Commenting on the slow pace of economic activity in Pakistan, he said that the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had destroyed the economy during four year period.

He said that PTI leaders had provoked the workers against national institutions. The minister said that a culture of derogatory language was promoted by the PTI chief.

Mian Javed Latif said that the coalition government was trying to bring improvement in every sector. About elections, he said that PML-N would form the government after winning the next elections.

He said that plan to develop this country at a fast pace would continue after the formation of the government.