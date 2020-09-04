UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Made Important Progress For Stopping Polio Virus : UNICEF

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan made important progress towards stopping polio virus transmission in the country, said a report of UNICEF Pakistan released on Friday in Islamabad.

The case numbers are the lowest they have ever been, while immunity gaps among children continue to decline, the report added.

An array of approaches and tools are implemented to help Pakistan reach the finish line of zero polio cases, said UNICEF Pakistan.

These approaches and tools are outlined in the National Emergency Action Plan of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme (NEAP) with specific objectives, targets, milestones and indicators that guide the program me to its goal of zero-polio, the report said.

� Meanwhile, the Pakistan Polio Eradication Program continues to vaccinate children who are traveling or on the move through 500 permanent transit points (PTPs) across all major transit points nationwide.

These PTPs are set up along country and district borders and other important transition points such as railway stations, bus stops, and highways.

