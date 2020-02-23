UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Made Significant Progress On FATF Action Plan: Hammad Azhar

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 02:48 PM

Pakistan made significant progress on FATF action plan: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd February, 2020) Federal Minister for Economic Affairs on Saturday said that Pakistan has made significant progress at FATF in the last one year as 14 out of 27 action items of the ICRG Action Plan carry largely complete status now.Hammad Azhar wrote on twitter that overwhelming majority of countries have positively acknowledged the significant progress made by Pakistan.He went on to say, "Pakistan is undergoing dual scrutiny at FATF platform.

Pak authorities are aiming to complete the ICRG action plan during 2020.

And also working in parallel on the deficiencies of the APG MER for which we are currently in the observation period."Pakistan is undergoing dual scrutiny at FATF platform.

Pak authorities are aiming to complete the ICRG action plan during 2020. And also working in parallel on the deficiencies of the APG MER for which we are currently in the observation period.Earlier, a press release issued by FATF stated "FATF members agreed to maintain Pakistan's status on FATF's Compliance Document, normally referred to as the Grey List."

