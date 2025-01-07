Pakistan made tremendous achievements in sports arena during past few months: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah said on Tuesday that Pakistan had made tremendous achievements in the sports arena during past few months.

Delivering his speech at the opening ceremony of Media Cricket League 2025, he said upcoming International Cricket Council's Champions Trophy being held in Pakistan will proved to be a landmark achievement of the country.

The minister congratulated the organizers and sponsors of this event and thanked them for promotion of positive activities like sports.

He said that Shalimar Cricket Ground was a beautiful and scenic stadium in the foothills of Margallas and the spectators were going to watch good entertainment.

He said that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will also award the winner and runner up teams of the event.

Tarar said that Shangai Cooperation Organization summit hosted in Islamabad was a manifestation that Pakistan was capable of organizing big events.

He remarked that hosting the Champions Trophy will improve Pakistan's positive and soft image in the world.

He said that sports were also included in recently launched "Urraan Pakistan program" which was apolitical programme.

He said that economy was stabilised, inflation had fallen to record low, bullish stock exchange had broken many records and foreign remittances had created new record.

He said that sports and politics should not be mingled with each other.

Government was working day and night for the improvement of sports in Pakistan, he maintained.

He opined that there was no harm in criticising politicians, political parties but bashing national institutions and economy was not in the interest of the country as it tarnished its image.

He said now even the political opponents of the government were acknowledging the economic stability of Pakistan He said that political stability was need of the hour and politicians hold negotiations as it was the only way to resolve problems.

Extending congratulations to all the cricket teams participating in the Media Cricket League, he expressed best wishes to them.