UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Made Tremendous Efforts, Sacrifices In Fighting Terrorism: China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 05:09 PM

Pakistan made tremendous efforts, sacrifices in fighting terrorism: China

Opposing attempts to link terrorism to any specific country, China on Friday commended Pakistan for making tremendous efforts and sacrifices in fighting terrorism and called upon the international community to fully recognize and respect such efforts

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Opposing attempts to link terrorism to any specific country, China on Friday commended Pakistan for making tremendous efforts and sacrifices in fighting terrorism and called upon the international community to fully recognize and respect such efforts.

Terrorism is common challenge faced by all countries and Pakistan has sacrificed much in the fight against terrorism.

"International community should fully recognize and respect Pakistan's efforts in this regard" said by a spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian during his regular briefing.

He said that China opposed to all kind of terrorism added that all countries should engage themselves in anti terrorism international cooperation to jointly safeguard the world peace and security on the bases of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefits.

The spokesperson said that 19th anniversary of the September 11 incident was being marked today which brought many challenges to the global security.

Zhao said that the Chinese side believed that the United Nations (UN) should play a leading role in this regard, adding, "We oppose double standards on counter terrorism and we oppose the attempt to link the terrorism to any specific country".� He said that all countries should work together to prevent and fight terrorism and safeguard the world's peace and stability.

"So on this very special day, I would like to say that we hope the US won't forget terrorism and COVID-19 are common enemies to all mankind and China and Pakistan are not the enemies of the US", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations China September All

Recent Stories

Raja Basharat says Lahore CCPO gave “inappropria ..

10 minutes ago

Ukraine's Security Service Opens 15 Cases Against ..

43 seconds ago

EU gives equipment worth 1 mln Euro for KPK local ..

47 seconds ago

156 power pilferers caught

6 minutes ago

Albayrak commences special cleanliness operations ..

6 minutes ago

Efforts against locust to be continued till comple ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.