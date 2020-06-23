Pakistan Madrasah Board to work under Federal Education Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Interfaith Harmony has transferred the control of Pakistan Madrasah education board and Allied Staff to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Pakistan Madrasah Education Board and three allied Model Dini Madaris including Islamabad for girls, Sukkur and Karachi for Boys along with Administrative & Teaching Staff with Budget and Post stand transferred to the Federal Education Ministry.

All staff of Pakistan Madrasah Education Board is hereby relieved and directed to report positively to Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for further assignment.