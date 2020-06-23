UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Madrasah Board To Work Under Federal Education Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 07:52 PM

Pakistan Madrasah Board to work under Federal Education Ministry

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Interfaith Harmony has transferred the control of Pakistan Madrasah Education Board and Allied Staff to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Interfaith Harmony has transferred the control of Pakistan Madrasah education board and Allied Staff to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Pakistan Madrasah Education Board and three allied Model Dini Madaris including Islamabad for girls, Sukkur and Karachi for Boys along with Administrative & Teaching Staff with Budget and Post stand transferred to the Federal Education Ministry.

All staff of Pakistan Madrasah Education Board is hereby relieved and directed to report positively to Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for further assignment.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Education Budget Sukkur Post

Recent Stories

Preparatory Committees of Arab International Confe ..

11 minutes ago

Huawei Holds Global FSI Summit 2020 on Digital Tra ..

1 hour ago

SECOND update on Covid-19 tests

1 hour ago

Ryder Cup says golf showdown remains set for Septe ..

4 minutes ago

UN says seeking to verify Arctic heat record

4 minutes ago

Mansehra to Tha Kot CPEC Highway road to be open f ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.