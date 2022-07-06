Pakistan major victim of climate changes: AARI scientist

Chief scientist at the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI), Dr Muhammad Nawaz Khan, said on Wednesday that Pakistan was the major victim of climate change, which also caused reduction in various crops in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief scientist at the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI), Dr Muhammad Nawaz Khan, said on Wednesday that Pakistan was the major victim of climate change, which also caused reduction in various crops in the country.

Addressing a meeting at Horticulture Department AARI here, he said that high temperature in pre-monsoon season coupled with low rate of downpour aggravated the situation due to which 42 per cent reduction was recorded in provision of irrigation water against its demand in Pakistan.

Although the government was taking various measures to reduce ill-impacts of climate changes, yet the scientists were duty bound to evolve new strategies and research methods so that a solution could be found to compete environmental hazards, he added.

He said that scientists should introduce new varieties, which could give maximum production even during harsh weather. They also urged growers to adopt the latest technology so that maximum yield could be produced to cater to food as well as export requirements, he added.

He said that the Punjab government had devised a policy for provision of certified seeds to growers, so that they could get maximum production and play an active role in self-reliance of the country in the food sector. This strategy would also help in reduction of import bill of edible items, he added.

He said that Pakistan had population of 30 million at the time of independence, which now had reached 230 million.

But, on the other hand, agricultural productivity was not increasing at this pace.

Similarly, climate changes has decreased temperatures in hilly areas due to which flow of water from glaciers had reduced, whereas its demand for irrigation purposes had increased manifold due to increase in temperature in cultivatable areas, he said and urged the agricultural scientists to play their role in promotion of ornamental, flower and fruity trees as these trees not only would help in catering to food requirements but also increase the exports of horticulture sector besides reducing ill-impact of climate changes.

The meeting also approved the construction of two small ponds at AARI for storing rainwater whereas a special committee was constituted under supervision of Director Horticulture Malik Allah Bukhsh to trim the branches of all trees planted on the premises of Ayub Research Centre and ensure their proper cleanliness and growth.

Director Wheat Department Dr Muhammad Javaid, Director Oilseed Crops Department Dr Muhammad Tariq, Director Post-harvest Department Dr Abrar Hussain, Principal Scientist Cotton Dr Ghulam Sarwar, Senior Scientist Biotechnology Department Madam Shakira Jameel, fodder expert Qamar Shakeel, cotton expert Dr Muhammad Asif, Agri Chemist Dr Waqas Ashraf, Estate Officer AARI Muhammad Iftikhar Warraich and others were also present.