Pakistan makes best efforts to choke financial support to terrorists: China

Beijing (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) China said that Pakistan has made too much endeavors to choke financial support of terrorist to exit from grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).Chinese foreign office spokesman said while talking to media that there is no change in China stance with reference to Pakistan and FATA while we are ready to work with respective parties for more support of Pakistan.

Pakistan has tried to improve financing system regarding anti terrorism which were accepted by majority members of FATF and more time has been given to Pakistan for implementing action plan in the current meeting, spokesman added.It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has made noticeable progress on implementing action plan, however, decision has been taken to keep Pakistan in grey list till June.