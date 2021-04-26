Pakistan makes conditional talk offer to India

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan was ready to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue if India is willing to revisit the unilateral decisions taken on August 5, 2019.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has outstanding issues with India including Kashmir, Siachen, Sir Creek, water and other minor issues and the only sensible way forward is the dialogue.

He expressed these views while giving an interview to Turkish tv on Monday.

The Foreign Minister said we cannot afford to go to war as it will be mutually suicidal.

He said no sensible person will advocate a policy of that nature.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it was India, not Pakistan, which ran away from talks and suspended the composite and comprehensive dialogue.

He said the Indian unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 were against international law, UN Security Council resolutions thereby putting at risk, stability and peace of South Asia.

However, he said, one recent development of recommitment to ceasefire from both sides was positive development.