Pakistan makes remarkable achievements on different fronts in its foreign policy during 2019: FO

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) Pakistan has made remarkable achievements on different fronts in its foreign policy during 2019.This was said by Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in FO during her first press briefing following assumption of charge of her office Thursday.She congratulated former FO spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal on his appointment as ambassador in Germany.

Earlier Dr Muhammad Faisal handed over mike to recently appointed FO spokesperson Aishya Farooqui in connection with press briefing.Aisha Farooqui paid rich tributes to FO reporters for presenting Pakistan stance on Kashmir issue in better way.

She also expressed best wishes for Dr Faisal on his appointment against new post.She said Pakistan has made several achievement in its foreign policy for further improving bilateral relations with middle East countries during 2019.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan held meetings with world leaders during his foreign visits, she added.She told the reporters that Kartarpura corridor project was completed within short period for Sikh community from India and other countries.

Former Indian PM and other Indian dignitaries participated in Kartarpur corridor ceremony.Aisha Farooqui said ties with Saudi Arabia, China, UAE and US were further fortified in 2019.

Several noted figures including Malaysian PM Mahatir Mohamad and Saudi crown prince visited Pakistan during 2019.Pakistan played a key role in connection with US-Taliban talks for establishment of peace in Afghanistan, she remarked.She observed that Pakistan leadership highlighted voice of innocent Kashmiris and human rights violations by India.

Pakistan also exposed the real face of Modi Sarkar and Hindutva terrorism before the world.PM Imran Khan highlighted Kashmir issue during his address to UN General Assembly, She held.She went on to say International community has been made abreast of the threats stemming from Hindutva policies of Indian government.

Foreign Minister has written 7 important letters to UN on Kashmir dispute so far. International organizations and world media presented Kashmir issue before the world in real manner. Diverting the attention of world to Kashmir conundrum will continue on different forums.Responding to a question she said uplift of Pakistanis in other countries figures atop the priorities of Foreign Office.She underlined Pakistan attaches importance to SAARC, however, certain countries have created hurdle on the way to holding SAARC meeting.Trade, investment and direct foreign investment is joint target of FO and other concerned ministries, she pointed out.