Pakistan Makes Significant Progress To Address FATF Challenges: Farogh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:54 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem Friday said Pakistan had made a significant progress to address the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem Friday said Pakistan had made a significant progress to address the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) challenges.

Dr Farogh, in a statement, said at the advent of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government in August 2018, out of 40 recommendations prescribed by the FATF, Pakistan had only complied with about 10.

"As we stand today, nearly after two and a half years, we have complied with 31 out of 40 of FATF recommendations. This was indeed a gigantic task which Pakistan has achieved," he added.

He said the FATF's evaluation process was two-tiered. Firstly it focused on the legal framework and later its effectiveness/implementation.

He said in order to ensure irreversibility and sustainability in Pakistan's AML /CFT (Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism)) efforts, the Ministry of Law and Justice meticulously steered the important task of legal reforms, which not only entailed unending sessions of discussions with all the stakeholders, including parliamentarians from the opposition benches, and driving of the legislative business through the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases, the Cabinet and then the Parliament.

He said Pakistan's exceptional results (achieving 31/40 compliance rating) was reflective of the synergy of legal efforts in the promulgation of 14 legal instruments in the last one year. Besides the laws, the legal framework had been further strengthened by introduction of rules and procedures by the Law Ministry in consultation with other divisions, he added.

"In the end, I congratulate all Pakistanis and the Prime Minister (Imran Khan) for his leadership on this great achievement and express my gratitude above all to the Almighty for bestowing triumph. A national cause was swiftly addressed yet again," he concluded.

