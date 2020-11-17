Pakistan makes sincere efforts to uproot terrorism: Dr Shera

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Former Mayor of Rugby, Councillor Dr James Shera has appreciated the efforts undertaken by the Pakistan government and army to uproot the terrorism and its by-products from the country.

"In the global efforts towards fighting out terrorism, Pakistan has suffered the most in terms of loss of lives of its citizens and economically, Dr Shera said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dr Shera said, "The recent surge in terrorism activities as stated by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in his expounding press conference along with Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general involved perilous threats. We strongly condemn all deceptive, irresponsible, unethical efforts towards destabilising, supporting terrorism or funding terrorism in Pakistan." He said India has used the bogey of terrorism to misguide the world by pretending to be the victim of terrorism and alleged Pakistan as a sponsor of terrorism to vilify it. "India was doing it to distract world attention from its crimes against humanity it was committing in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

He said Indian real face has been exposed as a sponsor of terrorism and terror financing in Pakistan to destabilise it. India has been using the sovereign soil of Afghanistan for perpetrating terrorism against the sovereign state of Pakistan, taking a huge toll on human lives.

Dr Shera said arrest of Kulbhushan Yadhav and his confessions, United States Secretary for Defence Chuck Hagel's statement which surfaced in 2003 that India finances trouble in Pakistan from Afghanistan, Indian political leadership's public statements of using terrorists against Pakistan (Ajit Doval, Manohar Parrikar and others including Indian Prime Minister Modi are on record) and now the specific information made public by Pakistan warrant international intervention to investigate and call India to account.

Dr Shera added, "Indian reported designs to associate Pakistan with ISIS have far reaching ramifications and extremely dangerous for the regional peace. Indian efforts to create Daesh-e-Pakistan should be addressed immediately employing all necessary forces." He said Indian reported state involvement in perpetrating terrorism and terror financing in other countries poses a serious threat to the regional peace and security and beyond. "We are particularly concerned due to threat to Pakistan.""The challenges at Pakistan's borders and inside the country due to Indian subversive activities require unification among all in Pakistan at all forums, leaving our political differences behind and bringing the country together, irrespective of race, religion or language."The statement was endorsed by the United Kingdom Pakistani Christian leaders including Dr Peter David, Dr Noshaba Khiljee, Councillor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, Michael Massey, John Bosco, Samson Javed, Bishop Yousaf Nadeem Bhinder, Saleem Khokhar ex-MPA Qamar Rafique, and Tahier Solomon.