Pakistan Making Economic Progress In Many Field: Ahsan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 11:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that Pakistan is making economic progress in
many field due to consistencies in policies of the incumbent government. Pakistan's Information Technology sector, Exports and Stock Exchange are showing upward trend due to better policies of the government, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Friendly countries are looking towards Pakistan to increase trade and business volume in various sectors, he said.
In reply to a question about Sindh water issue, he said there is a mechanism of distributing water to provinces.
He added that there is no truth regarding reducing water quantity for Sindh province. He, however stressed the need for formulating a strategy to preserve the
water for bright future of Pakistan.
Commenting on the role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said PTI should work for country’s interest and avoid derailing economic activity through different tactics. PTI should discuss public interest matters at the forum of parliament, he stated.
