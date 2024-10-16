Open Menu

Pakistan Making Efforts For Regional Connectivity, Security, Economic Cooperation Among SCO Members: Kakar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Pakistan making efforts for regional connectivity, security, economic cooperation among SCO members: Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Former Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2024 is a multilateral engagements platform and Pakistan is making efforts for regional connectivity, security, economic cooperation and trade between the member countries.

Talking to media persons during his visit to the Pak-China Friendship Centre on the eve of the SCO Conference 2024, he said that there was an opportunity for Pakistan to hold private discussions and meetings with the heads of the participating SCO member countries.

"There is also a great opportunity among all the heads of the participating countries to discuss several regional challenges," he added.

To a question, he said that no doubt India is a major player in the South Asia region but currently our focus is on the entire region".

"Pakistan is not just focusing on India as we have major engagements with the heads of all member countries especially the PM's of China and Russia," he added.

To another query, Kakar also called the need for activating other regional forums such as SAARC in the interest of regional countries for the economic prosperity and connectivity between the South Asian countries.

"As we see the Western countries have a bond among themselves and they have established several platforms like the European Union for cooperation in economy, trade, mutual cultural activities, and therefore such kind of cooperation should also be established in this region and for which the platforms like SAARC are very important," he mentioned.

