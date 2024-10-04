Pakistan making landmark strides on foreign policy front under PM Shehbaz Sharif: Tarar

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that Pakistan under leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been making landmark achievements on foreign policy front

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that Pakistan under leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been making landmark achievements on foreign policy front.

"Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's visit to Pakistan was highly successful and productive as many agreements and MoUs were inked to increase cooperation and trade between the two brotherly countries," he said while addressing a press conference here.

He said Pakistan enjoyed brotherly and friendly relations with Malaysia and during his visit to Pakistan, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim took forward matters regarding trade and investment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited the Prime Minister of Malaysia to visit Pakistan on the occasion of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh.

Tarar informed that Halal meat and rice exports from Pakistan to Malaysia will be increased and initially one hundred thousand tons of rice will be exported.

He said it was worth appreciation that Malaysian PM stated that his country supported Pakistan's demand for implementation of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir dispute.

About national economy, he said it was improving and it will become more stable with the visits of world leaders to Pakistan. He said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at UN General Assembly session, had acknowledged that Pakistan's economy was improving.

He said the government was now focusing on promoting trade with other countries which will boost the economy. "Pakistan will prove to be an excellent trade market for the world, " he added.

He said it was an honour for Pakistan to host upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Islamabad which will be attended by 12 heads of governments from various countries.

He said that beautification process of the federal capital was going on ahead of the SCO summit.

He remarked that Islamabad had achieved many milestones on foreign policy front as many countries were giving positive views about Pakistan.

About Prime Minister's address to the United Nations General Assembly, he said Shehbaz Sharif, as representative of Muslim Ummah raised his voice for Palestine and Kashmir in the most effective manner. He said Shehbaz Sharif's speech was one of the best speeches ever made in the United Nations.

The minister said even the opposition had praised the Prime Minister's speech at the United Nations which was most watched speech globally.

The Prime Minister, he added also highlighted the adverse effects of climate change being suffered by Pakistan in shape of floods. He also raised the issue of terrorism and the sacrifices offered by Pakistani citizens and its security agencies.

The minister said that the loan agreement with International Monetary Fund was finalised during UN GA session which will help further strengthen the economy.

He said both the and IMF and World Bank had lauded the steps taken by the government for economic growth.

Tarar recalled that after coming to power in February, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had promised reforms in Federal Bureau of Revenue and now its digitization process was in process. He said the number of filers was doubled due to the efforts of the government which will prove helpful in increase in tax collection. He said Pakistan's stock exchange was achieving new landmarks as reputed financial journal Bloomberg had termed in most emerging market in entire Asia.

The federal minister of information said that it was the priority of the government to provide maximum facilities to the people.

He said all economic indicators were positive and Pakistan's exports increased and trade deficit decreased and inflation had come down to 6.9 per cent which was not even projection of the experts. He said now it was responsibility of the provincial governments to take steps to reduce transport fares, prices of edibles as was being done by Mariam Nawaz Sharif in the Punjab.

He advised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to fulfil his responsibilities and take steps for price control in his province including law and order situation.

Replying to media persons questions, he said that it was unfortunate that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf held a sit in when Chinese President was due in 2014 which resulted in delay in launch of China Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC). Similarly now when Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was in Islamabad, PTI founder chairman gave call for March towards D Chowk. He alleged that during the PTI rule, Pakistan's relations with all friendly countries affected adversely and Islamabad was isolated on foreign policy front.

He said SCO summit was a great honour for Pakistan and agitation on this occasion would give a negative message about the country.

"We have to show the soft and positive identity of Pakistan to the world," he said adding the opposition should protest on the floor of Parliament.

The minister said at a time when entire world was appreciating economic development of Pakistan, the opposition also should acknowledge it.

He asked KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur that instead of marching towards Islamabad, he should go to Peshawar take steps to reduce transport fares and price of daily use items in the markets. He asked Gandapur to take measures to revamp Counter Terrorism Department and police department in the province.