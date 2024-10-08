Pakistan Making Notable Progress In Economic, Foreign Affairs: Ashrafi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 10:27 PM
Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that Pakistan is making notable progress in both economic and foreign affairs
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that Pakistan is making notable progress in both economic and foreign affairs.
Talking to media here on Tuesday, he condemned the recent Karachi blast as a malicious act aimed at destabilizing the country.
Ashrafi highlighted the significance of visits from the Malaysian Prime Minister and the Chinese Premier, as well as the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Pakistan, viewing these events as major opportunities for economic and diplomatic progress.
The PUC chairman emphasized that the All Parties Conference (APC) on the Palestine issue in Pakistan clearly demonstrates that the country’s stance on Palestine has remained unchanged.
He credited the Chief of Army Staff and the President of Pakistan for contributing to economic stability, noting improvements in relations with neighboring countries.
Ashrafi urged all patriotic citizens to refrain from protests in Islamabad until October 20, in light of the SCO summit. While acknowledging the right to peaceful protest, he lamented the disruption caused by armed groups in the capital. He asserted that all disputes should be resolved through dialogue.
Recent Stories
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
IGP visits Chinese Consulate Lahore, meets Zhao Ke
Two dacoits killed during police operation in Kacha area
Youth awareness pivotal on mercury hazards impacts: Dr Shazia
GB CM expresses concern over delay in sewage project
Two abducted persons recovered, 3 kidnappers netted
CCPO holds meeting on security of Chinese citizens
CCPO reviews police performance
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub Khan reiterates r ..
IGP holds meeting on security of Chinese, foreign nationals
Football: UEFA Nations League fixtures
Dengue claims another life, cases mounts to 2143
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme18 minutes ago
-
IGP visits Chinese Consulate Lahore, meets Zhao Ke18 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed during police operation in Kacha area3 minutes ago
-
Youth awareness pivotal on mercury hazards impacts: Dr Shazia3 minutes ago
-
GB CM expresses concern over delay in sewage project3 minutes ago
-
Two abducted persons recovered, 3 kidnappers netted3 minutes ago
-
CCPO holds meeting on security of Chinese citizens3 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews police performance3 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub Khan reiterates resolve to eliminate ..3 minutes ago
-
IGP holds meeting on security of Chinese, foreign nationals3 minutes ago
-
Dengue claims another life, cases mounts to 21433 minutes ago
-
KP Govt takes important decisions for security of Chinese nationals1 hour ago