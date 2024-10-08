Open Menu

Pakistan Making Notable Progress In Economic, Foreign Affairs: Ashrafi

Published October 08, 2024

Pakistan making notable progress in economic, foreign affairs: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that Pakistan is making notable progress in both economic and foreign affairs.

Talking to media here on Tuesday, he condemned the recent Karachi blast as a malicious act aimed at destabilizing the country.

Ashrafi highlighted the significance of visits from the Malaysian Prime Minister and the Chinese Premier, as well as the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Pakistan, viewing these events as major opportunities for economic and diplomatic progress.

The PUC chairman emphasized that the All Parties Conference (APC) on the Palestine issue in Pakistan clearly demonstrates that the country’s stance on Palestine has remained unchanged.

He credited the Chief of Army Staff and the President of Pakistan for contributing to economic stability, noting improvements in relations with neighboring countries.

Ashrafi urged all patriotic citizens to refrain from protests in Islamabad until October 20, in light of the SCO summit. While acknowledging the right to peaceful protest, he lamented the disruption caused by armed groups in the capital. He asserted that all disputes should be resolved through dialogue.

