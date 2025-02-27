Open Menu

Pakistan Making Progress In Every Field: Talal

Published February 27, 2025

Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Talal Chaudhry on Thursday said that government is making progress in every field due to full support of the national institutions. The incumbent government is performing well due to consistencies in the policies, he said while talking to a private television channel

In reply to a question about role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said PTI could not deliver to masses during the period of four years. He said PTI didn’t have political vision and democratic attitude.

To a question about support of coalition partners, he said coalition partners are supporting the government due to performance and delivery to masses.

