Pakistan Making Progress In Many Sectors: Advisor
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that Pakistan is making progress in many sectors due to better policies of incumbent government.
Pakistan Stock Exchange, foreign remittances, exports and foreign reserves are showing upward trend while inflation has reduced to single digit due to hard decisions taken by the government after coming into power, he said while talking to state news channel program.
Commenting on the performance of PTI, he said PTI could not deliver to masses during the period of four years. He said PTI could not fulfill the promises made with the public.
To a question about political stability linked with economic stability, he said despite the political challenges with Opposition, Pakistan is moving forward on economic front.
He said the government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif had offered talks to PTI members, but they refused to move forward on many occasions.
He said, we are inviting the Opposition to sit together and resolve political matters through dialogue. To a question about Swabi public meeting call by PTI, he said there is no harm to organize public rally in a peaceful manner but no one is allowed to create law and order situation anywhere.
Recent Stories
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Cou ..
Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Pu ..
ICC slams Trump's sanctions order as many countries rally behind court
Mum's the word as Bencic stuns Rybakina to reach Abu Dhabi final
Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in second Sri Lanka Test
UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2
Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI leadership at Mic ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures 3rd position at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
2 dead after small plane crashes on busy Sao Paulo street, hits bus
Agent involved in human trafficking held
PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated Gaddafi Stadium
Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing seminar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan making progress in many sectors: Advisor6 minutes ago
-
DC inspects medical facilities at BHU6 minutes ago
-
Gov’t wants to end polarization through dialogue: Ihsan Afzal16 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Punjab pilgrims41 minutes ago
-
Agent involved in human trafficking held2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated Gaddafi Stadium2 hours ago
-
Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing seminar2 hours ago
-
14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony on Feb 82 hours ago
-
2nd phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand2 hours ago
-
NA Education Body demands upto 25% budget for culture, heritage devision2 hours ago
-
Second phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand2 hours ago
-
Government prioritizes expense cuts and civil government rightsizing: Khurram Schehzad2 hours ago