Pakistan Making Progress In Many Sectors: Advisor

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Pakistan making progress in many sectors: Advisor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that Pakistan is making progress in many sectors due to better policies of incumbent government.

Pakistan Stock Exchange, foreign remittances, exports and foreign reserves are showing upward trend while inflation has reduced to single digit due to hard decisions taken by the government after coming into power, he said while talking to state news channel program.

Commenting on the performance of PTI, he said PTI could not deliver to masses during the period of four years. He said PTI could not fulfill the promises made with the public.

To a question about political stability linked with economic stability, he said despite the political challenges with Opposition, Pakistan is moving forward on economic front.

He said the government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif had offered talks to PTI members, but they refused to move forward on many occasions.

He said, we are inviting the Opposition to sit together and resolve political matters through dialogue. To a question about Swabi public meeting call by PTI, he said there is no harm to organize public rally in a peaceful manner but no one is allowed to create law and order situation anywhere.

