Pakistan Making Progress Under Imran Khan's Leadership: Fakhar Imam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam has said Pakistan was making progress under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While paying visit at Deputy Commissioner office here, he said the time was not far off when the the country would be ranked among developed countries in the world.

He said that prime minister himself was supervising measures to relieve masses at gross root level. First time ever in the history, it happened that action against land mafia was unleashed across the board, he remarked.

Declaring growers as backbone of the state, the minister informed that solid steps were taken to put agricultural goods under control to relieve farmers maximum level.

He assured that the government would provide relief worth billions of rupees to provide edibles at subsidized rates in upcoming month of Ramzan. Wheat purchase drive would be carried out transparently, he maintained.

District Police Officer Muhammad Ali Waseem gave briefing briefing over law and order situation, while DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi was present on the occasion.

