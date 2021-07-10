Pakistan making serious efforts to ensure durable peace in Afghanistan: NSA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA), Dr Moeed Yusuf Saturday said that the country's civil and military leadership was making serious efforts to ensure durable peace in Afghanistan.

"We are fully engaged in the Afghan peace process, and in contact with Beijing, Doha, Moscow and Tehran for the purpose," said the NSA while talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan had no objection on the facilitation role of these countries to the Afghan peace process, but, he added, there was a need for strong coordination among the facilitators of the process.

"Interests of Pakistan are directly linked with Afghanistan that is why it cannot be kept away from the Afghan peace process," he stressed.

He said peaceful resolution of the Afghan conflict was in interests of Pakistan as a civil war in Afghanistan could pose threat to peace in the region.

To a query, he said Pakistan wanted to avoid refugee influx from Afghanistan, adding "It is our desire that international powers including the United Nations make some arrangements for them within Afghanistan." He said Prime Minister Imran Khan persistently said and genuinely believed that Pakistan faced numerous losses due to unrest in Afghanistan.

He ruled out the possibility of giving bases to the US by Pakistan for carrying out any intelligence and military action in Afghanistan. Pakistan was keen to foster bilateral ties with America in the realms of trade, commerce, investment, security and others.

Moeed said Pakistan was negotiating with the US through multiple channels and it was expected that the bilateral ties would improve eventually.

"We are pro-active, unapologetic and pragmatic," he said while commenting on current status of Pakistan's relation with the US.

He added that the US should acknowledge efforts and sacrifices of Pakistan against menace of terrorism.

Moeed said there was an element of seriousness in Doha Peace Process which should continue in order to achieve long-lasting peace in Afghanistan.

"Afghanistan has to go through several phases that is why the parties to the Afghan conflict should sit together and find out a solution which should be acceptable to them all," he added.

However, he said, it was up to the Afghan Taliban, who had captured many areas after withdrawal of the US forces, as to how far they were willing to power sharing with other parties in Afghanistan.

He said Taliban had gained more influence in the country, especially after the US withdrawal, adding at the moment, they were striving to bring more area under its occupation.

"Now the question is that whether the Afghan Taliban again wanted to go in silos," he asked.

The security adviser said Pakistan had supported responsible withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan and expected that the US might have left a mechanism behind before withdrawal.