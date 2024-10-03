Pakistan, Malaysia agree to enhance educational linkages, aviation cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Pakistan and Malaysia on Thursday agreed to enhance educational linkages, and cooperation in the fields of aviation, halal meat processing, trade and tourism.

The bilateral ties were discussed as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim led the delegation level talks here at the Prime Minister’s House.

The two prime ministers noted the historic and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Malaysia and emphasized the importance of regular high-level exchanges and strategic dialogue and strengthening of bilateral institutional mechanisms.

Reaffirming Malaysia-Pakistan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA) signed on November 8, 2007 in Kuala Lumpur, the two sides agreed to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, enhance trade, remove barriers in key sectors, provide level playing field, and address the trade imbalance.

In this context, both sides agreed to an early Joint Review Committee meeting for a comprehensive evaluation of the MPCEPA with the view to further strengthening the bilateral economic partnership.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in processing of halal products. The Pakistan side offered to increase export of halal meat to Malaysia to meet their demand.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif gave proposal of increasing export of Halal meat from Pakistan to Malaysia to 200 Millon USD per annum.

The two sides reaffirmed their strategic partnership and the importance of bilateral defence exchanges rooted in the MoU on Defense Cooperation signed on 1st August 1997; and appreciated the decisions taken at the 14th Joint Committee on Defense Cooperation (JCDC) held in November 2023 in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed Malaysia’s decision to send a high-level delegation to participate in IDEAS 2024.

The two sides agreed on the need to enhance educational linkages and cooperation between the institutes of higher learning and technical and vocational training.

They recognized the importance of the tourism industry and youth exchanges in promoting people-to-people contacts, sustainable socio-economic growth, and in fostering mutual understanding between Pakistan and Malaysia.

They welcomed the increase in tourism between the two countries and agreed to expand aviation cooperation and enhance bilateral business-to-business exchanges.

The two sides also exchanged views on important regional and global developments including the situation in Palestine and the Middle East.

The two prime ministers also witnessed exchange of signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and a Letter of Cooperation. This included MoU between Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Malaysia External Trade Development Cooperation (MATRADE) on trade cooperation, and MoU for cooperation in halal trade between Pakistan-Malaysia Business Council (PMBC) of Pakistan and Malaysia-Pakistan Business Council (MPBC) of Malaysia. A Letter of Cooperation between Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) was also signed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also hosted a luncheon in honour of the Malaysian prime minister and accompanying delegation.