Pakistan, Malaysia agree to expand bilateral strategic partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan and Malaysia on Tuesday agreed to expand and strengthen bilateral strategic partnership and enhance multi-dimensional cooperation.

The bilateral ties were discussed during the Bilateral Political Consultations held between the two countries in Kuala Lumpur.

The talks were co-chaired by Additional Foreign Secretary Mumtaz Zahra Baloch and Deputy Secretary General Dato Norman Bin Muhammad, a Foreign Office statement said.