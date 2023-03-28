Pakistan, Malaysia Agree To Expand Bilateral Strategic Partnership
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 09:33 PM
Pakistan and Malaysia on Tuesday agreed to expand and strengthen bilateral strategic partnership and enhance multi-dimensional cooperation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan and Malaysia on Tuesday agreed to expand and strengthen bilateral strategic partnership and enhance multi-dimensional cooperation.
The bilateral ties were discussed during the Bilateral Political Consultations held between the two countries in Kuala Lumpur.
The talks were co-chaired by Additional Foreign Secretary Mumtaz Zahra Baloch and Deputy Secretary General Dato Norman Bin Muhammad, a Foreign Office statement said.