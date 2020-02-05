Pakistan, Malaysia agree to explore new areas of cooperation in diverse fields

Pakistan and Malaysia have agreed to explore new areas of cooperation in trade and investment such as renewable energy, natural resources, aerospace and aeronautical, digital technology, artificial intelligence and e-commerce

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) Pakistan and Malaysia have agreed to explore new areas of cooperation in trade and investment such as renewable energy, natural resources, aerospace and aeronautical, digital technology, artificial intelligence and e-commerce.This was stated in a joint statement issued at the conclusion of Prime Minister Imran Khan's two-day visit to Kuala Lumpur.According to the joint statement, both the countries also firmly stressed that the question of Palestine, situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the Rohingyas issue should be resolved on the basis of relevant UN resolutions and international human rights and humanitarian law.

The two sides will encourage their chambers of commerce and industry in particular the respective business councils to undertake the necessary initiatives to promote private sector driven bilateral trade and investment ties and partnership.Pakistan International Airline will be adding a new direct flight destination soon from Lahore to Kuala Lumpur to cater to the increasing number of Pakistani travellers to Malaysia.It was agreed that relevant bodies from both countries will collaborate and share their successful practices and tools in revenue collection and taxation.They also agreed to collaborate in the heavy industry sector, halal food industry, services and consumer products.