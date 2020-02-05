UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Malaysia Agree To Explore New Areas Of Cooperation In Diverse Fields

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 03:22 PM

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to explore new areas of cooperation in diverse fields

Pakistan and Malaysia have agreed to explore new areas of cooperation in trade and investment such as renewable energy, natural resources, aerospace and aeronautical, digital technology, artificial intelligence and e-commerce

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) Pakistan and Malaysia have agreed to explore new areas of cooperation in trade and investment such as renewable energy, natural resources, aerospace and aeronautical, digital technology, artificial intelligence and e-commerce.This was stated in a joint statement issued at the conclusion of Prime Minister Imran Khan's two-day visit to Kuala Lumpur.According to the joint statement, both the countries also firmly stressed that the question of Palestine, situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the Rohingyas issue should be resolved on the basis of relevant UN resolutions and international human rights and humanitarian law.

The two sides will encourage their chambers of commerce and industry in particular the respective business councils to undertake the necessary initiatives to promote private sector driven bilateral trade and investment ties and partnership.Pakistan International Airline will be adding a new direct flight destination soon from Lahore to Kuala Lumpur to cater to the increasing number of Pakistani travellers to Malaysia.It was agreed that relevant bodies from both countries will collaborate and share their successful practices and tools in revenue collection and taxation.They also agreed to collaborate in the heavy industry sector, halal food industry, services and consumer products.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology United Nations Business Palestine Chambers Of Commerce Visit Jammu Kuala Lumpur Malaysia From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Shariah Academy, Judges pay tributes to Justice Fi ..

42 seconds ago

Suspected coronavirus Chinese patient shifted to P ..

43 seconds ago

Maryam be allowed to go to London on humanitarian ..

44 seconds ago

Erdogan Threatens With Military Response if Syria ..

47 seconds ago

Katy Perry named Asian charity ambassador by UK's ..

12 minutes ago

Governor's Message on Kashmir Solidarity Day

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.