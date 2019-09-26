Pakistan, Malaysia agree to intensify mutual collaboration in various fields

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Malaysian counterpart Tun Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad on Wednesday agreed to intensify mutual collaboration in the fields of trade, electronics, engineering, information technology, oil and gas, higher education and science & technology.

The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, decided to have a high level group follow-up on enhanced cooperation in these areas, a PM Media Wing press release here said.

They also agreed to pool resources to strengthen the intellectual and scientific capacity, with such efforts especially focused on the youth.

Recalling Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad's visit to Pakistan in March 2019, Imran Khan expressed the desire to deepen bilateral ties through enhanced economic engagement and further strengthen cooperation in a range of areas, including tourism, defence and people-to-people exchanges.

The prime minister apprised his Malaysian counterpart of the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir since India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Mahathir has issued a statement supporting a just and durable solution of the Kashmir dispute through relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.