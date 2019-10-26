Pakistan, Malaysia desire to further expand bilateral ties for mutual benefits

President Dr Arif Alvi and Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Friday expressed the desire to further deepen ties through consistent engagements and by adding substance to them through increased trade and investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ):President Dr Arif Alvi and Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Friday expressed the desire to further deepen ties through consistent engagements and by adding substance to them through increased trade and investment.

Both the leaders expressed these views at a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the 18th�Summit of NAM in Baku, Azerbaijan, a press release issued by the President's Media Office here said.

The President appreciated Prime Minister Mahathir's�statement for supporting a just and durable solution of the Kashmir issue through relevant UNSC resolutions in his speech to the UNGA.

The President highlighted the dangerous precedent set by India in its illegal and unilateral action in Kashmir in utter disregard of international law and norms.

He briefed the Malaysian Prime Minister about India's malicious designs to alter the internationally recognized status of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and change the demographic structure of the disputed territory.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to further expanding bilateral relations for mutual benefit.