Pakistan, Malaysia FMs Discuss ME Situation, Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 07:28 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan.
They discussed the recent situation in the Middle East region, particularly the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to a Foreign Office press release.
Deputy Prime Minister Dar expressed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their just cause.
He also conveyed Pakistan’s support for convening an Extraordinary OIC meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss this urgent issue.
Recent Stories
AMAN 2025: Navigating Peace by Pakistan through Naval Blueprint in Indian Ocean
Global outrage over Trump’s call for Gaza’s forced occupation
Pakistan Post collected 5.7 bln rupees revenue, achieving 92% of its target, Sen ..
Forest fires continue to ravage Abbottabad as two more blazes erupt
Death, marriage grant cheques distributed
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s leadership has always kept the doors of decency and ..
IWMI Pakistan arranges media exposure field visit to Chakwal
ISSI signs MoU with Uzbekistan’s International Institute for Central Asia for ..
Williamson's century guides New Zealand into final despite Breetzke's record
Dubai Municipality’s parks, facilities attract over 31 million visitors in 202 ..
UAQ Ruler receives 36th batch of Police Academy graduates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Post collected 5.7 bln rupees revenue, achieving 92% of its target, Senate panel told32 seconds ago
-
Forest fires continue to ravage Abbottabad as two more blazes erupt34 seconds ago
-
Death, marriage grant cheques distributed35 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s leadership has always kept the doors of decency and reconciliation open ..41 minutes ago
-
Capital Police nab two notorious bike lifters51 minutes ago
-
Seven netted for having illegal arms51 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi rejects "KP Employee Service Removal Bill 2025"51 minutes ago
-
21 outlaws arrested, drugs & weapons seized51 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured in Lahore firing51 minutes ago
-
Farah Azim aims to make Balochistan people skilled through Imaan Pakistan movement51 minutes ago
-
DIG Prison visits Sukkur Jail, inspects basic facilities providing prisoners51 minutes ago
-
Empowering women, girls in science national priority; efforts underway to ensure women as drivers of ..1 hour ago