Pakistan, Malaysia FMs discuss ME situation, Gaza humanitarian crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan.

They discussed the recent situation in the Middle East region, particularly the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to a Foreign Office press release.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar expressed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their just cause.

He also conveyed Pakistan’s support for convening an Extraordinary OIC meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss this urgent issue.