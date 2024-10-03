Open Menu

Pakistan, Malaysia PMs Eye Enhanced Cooperation Ahead Of Talks Today

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Pakistan, Malaysia PMs eye enhanced cooperation ahead of talks today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim are set to hold talks here today aiming to boost bilateral cooperation in multiple areas and deepen the "longstanding 67-year friendship."

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, along with a delegation of ministers, deputy ministers and senior officials, arrived here on Wednesday for a three-day visit to meet Pakistan's leadership and discuss a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen bilateral ties in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, halal industry, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who warmly welcomed the foreign dignitary at the airport, wrote on his X timeline that he looked forward to fruitful discussions on strengthening bilateral ties and deepening cooperation between the two nations.

"Your visit underscores our shared commitment to peace, prosperity and regional development. Together, let's forge a brighter future for Pakistan and Malaysia," Prime Minister Shehbaz added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Ibrahim also took to X announcing his arrival in Islamabad on a state visit till Friday which he said was "aimed at deepening the longstanding 67-year friendship between Malaysia and Pakistan."

"This visit, graciously extended by my esteemed counterpart Shehbaz Sharif, holds the promise of ushering in a new era of diplomatic collaboration and fostering a comprehensive agenda for multi-sector cooperation between our two nations in the years ahead," Ibrahim remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Agriculture Visit Malaysia Industry Airport

Recent Stories

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

9 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

9 hours ago
 Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

9 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

9 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

9 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

9 hours ago
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

9 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

9 hours ago
 Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in ..

Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon

9 hours ago
 How is US dockers' strike affecting international ..

How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?

9 hours ago
 Israel strike on Syria capital kills three: war mo ..

Israel strike on Syria capital kills three: war monitor

9 hours ago
 Why oil price yet to ignite on Middle East escalat ..

Why oil price yet to ignite on Middle East escalation?

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan