Pakistan, Malaysia PMs eye enhanced cooperation ahead of talks today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim are set to hold talks here today aiming to boost bilateral cooperation in multiple areas and deepen the "longstanding 67-year friendship."

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, along with a delegation of ministers, deputy ministers and senior officials, arrived here on Wednesday for a three-day visit to meet Pakistan's leadership and discuss a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen bilateral ties in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, halal industry, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who warmly welcomed the foreign dignitary at the airport, wrote on his X timeline that he looked forward to fruitful discussions on strengthening bilateral ties and deepening cooperation between the two nations.

"Your visit underscores our shared commitment to peace, prosperity and regional development. Together, let's forge a brighter future for Pakistan and Malaysia," Prime Minister Shehbaz added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Ibrahim also took to X announcing his arrival in Islamabad on a state visit till Friday which he said was "aimed at deepening the longstanding 67-year friendship between Malaysia and Pakistan."

"This visit, graciously extended by my esteemed counterpart Shehbaz Sharif, holds the promise of ushering in a new era of diplomatic collaboration and fostering a comprehensive agenda for multi-sector cooperation between our two nations in the years ahead," Ibrahim remarked.