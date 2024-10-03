Open Menu

Pakistan, Malaysia PMs Reaffirm Commitment To Strengthen Mutually Beneficial Partnership

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Pakistan, Malaysia PMs reaffirm commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wherein both sides, noting the long history of close bilateral cooperation, reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership.

During the meeting, the two leaders held meaningful and outcome-oriented in-depth discussions in a "warm and cordial" atmosphere, according to a PM Office press release.

The discussion covered a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest including those being faced by the Muslim Ummah. They also discussed the mechanisms to enhance bilateral cooperation to achieve concrete results in these areas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz congratulated the Malaysian prime minister on Malaysia’s upcoming Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025.

Prime Minister Ibrahim welcomed Pakistan’s continued engagement with ASEAN as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner and expressed support for further engagement between Pakistan and ASEAN as well as Pakistan’s larger role in ASEAN.

In setting the tone and future direction of bilateral relations between the two countries, the two leaders stressed the importance of dialogue and exchanges of visits at all levels and underlined the importance of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), Bilateral Consultations and other mechanisms to enhance engagement at all levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Malaysia Muslim All

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

25 minutes ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

6 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

14 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

14 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

14 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

14 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

14 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

14 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

14 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan