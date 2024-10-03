- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan, Malaysia PMs reaffirm commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial partnership
Pakistan, Malaysia PMs Reaffirm Commitment To Strengthen Mutually Beneficial Partnership
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wherein both sides, noting the long history of close bilateral cooperation, reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership.
During the meeting, the two leaders held meaningful and outcome-oriented in-depth discussions in a "warm and cordial" atmosphere, according to a PM Office press release.
The discussion covered a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest including those being faced by the Muslim Ummah. They also discussed the mechanisms to enhance bilateral cooperation to achieve concrete results in these areas.
Prime Minister Shehbaz congratulated the Malaysian prime minister on Malaysia’s upcoming Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025.
Prime Minister Ibrahim welcomed Pakistan’s continued engagement with ASEAN as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner and expressed support for further engagement between Pakistan and ASEAN as well as Pakistan’s larger role in ASEAN.
In setting the tone and future direction of bilateral relations between the two countries, the two leaders stressed the importance of dialogue and exchanges of visits at all levels and underlined the importance of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), Bilateral Consultations and other mechanisms to enhance engagement at all levels.
Recent Stories
Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket
Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Excise to facilitate citizens for vehicle registration, transfer, token tax at Trail-33 minutes ago
-
IST to celebrate World Space Week 2024 with focus on Space and Climate Change13 minutes ago
-
Couple killed in restaurant23 minutes ago
-
Accused injured during police encounter23 minutes ago
-
District health officer seeks public cooperation to contain 'Dengue Outbreak'32 minutes ago
-
World Smile Day: Smile boosts mood, lower stress33 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO to celebrate World Space Week33 minutes ago
-
Two tyre factories sealed43 minutes ago
-
Over 50 federal, provincial officials trained on integrating Carbon Markets into project development43 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized for moon sighting of Rabi-ul-Sani 1446 AH53 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 58 kg drugs in eight operations53 minutes ago
-
Khurram Dastgir challenges Gandapur to replicate Punjab's development success1 hour ago