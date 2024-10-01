Pakistan-Malaysia relations based on common values, mutual respect: Governor Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said the roots of Pakistan-Malaysia relations are based on common values, mutual respect and enduring friendship.

Governor Tessori said this while speaking at the ceremony organized on the occasion of 67th Independence Day of Malaysia as chief guest here at Malaysian Consulate the other day.

According to Governor House spokesman, Governor Sindh felicitated the Government and the people of Malaysia on the Independence Day.

On arrival, the Consul General of Malaysia Herman Hardynata Ahmad received the Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Consulate.

Kamran Tessori said that the exchange of information technology helping the two countries to understand culture and tourism of both the countries.

In Pakistan, all possible help, support and the assistance is being provided to domestic as well foreign investors under the SIFC project in Pakistan, Governor said, adding that he would soon visit Malaysia to extend invitation to Malaysian investors and the business persons to take benefit by investing in Pakistan.

Consul General of other countries posted in Karachi and other dignitaries were also present on this occasion and later a cake was cut on the occasion of Malaysia's Independence Day.