Pakistan, Malaysian agree to continue dialogue on cyber security, regulatory frameworks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Malaysian here on Tuesday agreed to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration particularly 5G, cyber security and regulatory frameworks.

The agreement reached between the meeting of PTA Chairman Maj. Gen (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa and Interim Chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Tan Sri Mohamad Salim bin Fateh Din, said a news release.

During the meeting, Pakistan and Malaysia discussed the digital landscape including major initiatives and future projects.

Member (Finance) PTA, Muhammad Naveed; Commission Member MCMC, Datuk Lim Thean Shiang and former High Commissioner of Pakistan to Malaysia, Lt.

Gen. (R) Tahir Mehmood Qazi and other MCMC and PTA officers were also present at the meeting.

The phenomenal growth of the ICT sector in Pakistan was appreciated by the Chairman MCMC.

The Malaysian delegation shared details of their landmark projects such as PEDi (digital empowerment of rural communities) and their unique 5G model i.e. Single Wholesale Network.

This meeting was held in continuation of the previous engagements between PTA and MCMC. A non-binding cooperation mechanism is also expected to be signed between the two regulators in the near future.

MCMC is the regulator for the communications and multimedia industry in Malaysia.