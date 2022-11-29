UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Malaysian Agree To Continue Dialogue On Cyber Security, Regulatory Frameworks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Pakistan, Malaysian agree to continue dialogue on cyber security, regulatory frameworks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Malaysian here on Tuesday agreed to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration particularly 5G, cyber security and regulatory frameworks.

The agreement reached between the meeting of PTA Chairman Maj. Gen (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa and Interim Chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Tan Sri Mohamad Salim bin Fateh Din, said a news release.

During the meeting, Pakistan and Malaysia discussed the digital landscape including major initiatives and future projects.

Member (Finance) PTA, Muhammad Naveed; Commission Member MCMC, Datuk Lim Thean Shiang and former High Commissioner of Pakistan to Malaysia, Lt.

Gen. (R) Tahir Mehmood Qazi and other MCMC and PTA officers were also present at the meeting.

The phenomenal growth of the ICT sector in Pakistan was appreciated by the Chairman MCMC.

The Malaysian delegation shared details of their landmark projects such as PEDi (digital empowerment of rural communities) and their unique 5G model i.e. Single Wholesale Network.

This meeting was held in continuation of the previous engagements between PTA and MCMC. A non-binding cooperation mechanism is also expected to be signed between the two regulators in the near future.

MCMC is the regulator for the communications and multimedia industry in Malaysia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Malaysia 5G Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

24 minutes ago
 Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

1 hour ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

1 hour ago
 Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kab ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

2 hours ago
 Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with viv ..

Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with vivo Y35

3 hours ago
 "I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

"I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.