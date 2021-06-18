Pakistan, Malaysian foreign ministers meet in Turkey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday held an informal meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein.

The brief interaction took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum being held in Turkey.

Both the foreign ministers exchanged greetings and said that the Diplomacy Forum was vital to promote regional connectivity and lauded Turkish government's efforts in this regard.