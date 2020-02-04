(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's Malaysia trip was of historical importance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's Malaysia trip was of historical importance.

In a tweet, she said that Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Imran Khan were writing a new chapter in the bilateral friendship, trust, affection and cooperation.

She said that this friendship, mutual trust and affection would open new vistas of progress and prosperity. Both the leaders of emerged as advocates of Muslim Ummah and islam all over the world, she said adding that increased cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia was a good news for entire Ummah including Pakistan and Malaysia.